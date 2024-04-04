Advertisement

Julius Randle's season-ending surgery caps tough stretch for Knicks | No Cap Room

Dan Devine · Jake Fischer

Yahoo Sports NBA writers Jake Fischer and Dan Devine discuss the news that the Knicks forward will miss the remainder of the year due to the shoulder injury that's kept him out since January 27. Hear the full conversation on “No Cap Room” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.