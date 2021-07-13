Julian Edelman had a hilarious response to Tom Brady trolling on Twitter

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is retired — and feeling a little left out. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made a habit of inviting Edelman to Montana, where Brady has a home (and a practice field). The former Patriots would workout together to get prepared for a new season.

This year, Brady is a Buccaneer and Edelman is no longer in the NFL. So it’s a little different. When Brady posted a video of himself throwing to “Wes, Jules and Danny” (a.k.a. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola), he was messing around. His actual targets were his kids and nephews. Apparently, Edelman didn’t think it was funny.

This feels like an attack https://t.co/NzODYGhCmc — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 13, 2021

It’s going to be OK, Edelman. You’ll get through this.

