Julian Edelman celebrates Gronk’s retirement with fitting tweet

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Tuesday. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was among those offering congratulations on Gronkowski’s career.

The two were teammates from 2010 to 2020, and managed to win three Super Bowls in the process. Edelman had a stellar Patriots career, recording 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

The pair was able to form a dynamic duo for Tom Brady and the rest of the Patriots offense, and helped lead New England to successful heights.

Edelman took to Twitter to celebrate Gronkowski’s career, as yet another Patriots legend rides off into the sunset. Edelman’s tribute had a Calvin and Hobbes theme to it.

There will only ever be one Gronk.

Love you bro. #FoxboroForever pic.twitter.com/yeqnXqzWVM — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2022

Time will tell what the tight ends next venture is. One thing is for certain, he will have fun doing it

