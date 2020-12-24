JuJu Smith-Schuster gets into social media spat after Bengals dancing controversy

JuJu Smith-Schuster says his time dancing on teams’ logos before Pittsburgh Steelers road games is over, but that doesn’t mean he’s entirely done talking about.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver made the decision to stop posting his logo dances to TikTok after receiving a brutal hit from Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell, a turning point in the Steelers’ embarrassing loss on Monday.

Bell called the practice “disrespectful” and indicated he wanted to physically show Smith-Schuster how he felt. He more than followed through.

The hit created a fair amount of ridicule on social media aimed at Smith-Schuster, who is used to support via one of the larger online followings in the league. He even received some direct mockery from San Francisco 49ers rookie Javon Kinlaw, who sent a direct message through Instagram saying Smith-Schuster had been knocked out of his Corvette. The song Smith-Shuster dances to is “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” by Popp Hunna.

Naturally, Smith-Schuster responded with the maturity of a player who thought teams wouldn’t mind if he posted videos of himself dancing on their logos. He employed the time-honored playground insult of calling another boy a girl, posting a screengrab of Kinlaw’s message on his own Instagram story and calling the rookie a female.

#49ers rookie DT Javon Kinlaw DMd JuJu Smith-Schuster, poking fun at him for losing to the #Bengals.



Schuster’s response: “Yo, tell this female to stay out of my DMs.” pic.twitter.com/tocHAQEehx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2020

Kinlaw responded to Smith-Schuster by basically asserting that Smith-Schuster wouldn’t try his dance routine at the Niners’ Levi’s Stadium.

#49ers Javon Kinlaw and #Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster having a little exchange over Instagram. pic.twitter.com/qrUdPGKvB9 — Alex Tran (@49grams) December 23, 2020

Smith-Schuster followed that up by posting a video of a long touchdown he scored during his last trip to Levi’s Stadium, a clapback that might have been more effective if a) Kinlaw had been on the Niners at the time (the game was last season) and b) the Steelers had actually won that game (the Niners won 24-20).

Steelers rookie Chase Claypool, who works as Smith-Schuster’s videographer for the dance videos, then jumped in alongside his teammate, echoing the female insult to the delight of Steelers fans.

Chase Claypool has joined in with JuJu on IG in regards to Javon Kinlaw - “The Hoes Stay In Ur DMs.” 😂 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/30kdEAOHJT — Blitzburgh 🎄 (@RenegadeBlitz) December 23, 2020

Just another day in the world of professional athletes on social media.

It's been an interesting week for Juju Smith-Schuster. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

