The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New York.

Toney became a solid contributor to the Chiefs during the regular season, and in Super Bowl LVII he had both a touchdown catch and a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return. Fellow Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said there’s no doubt to those who see him work in Kansas City that Toney is a special player.

“I don’t know what the Giants were doing with KT, but he’s a dog,” Smith-Schuster said. “Brett Veach and Andy Reid know how to pick and choose who to go get and who will fit in with this team. The hard part with him is trying to block for him, he’s like a rubber band. He just jukes so many times that it’s hard to block for him, but as you can see his punt return set us up big to put points on the board.”

Toney looks like he’ll be a valuable piece of the Chiefs’ offense and special teams going forward — exactly what the Giants thought he’d be when they drafted him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: I don’t know what the Giants were doing with Kadarius Toney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk