Judge, jury and executioner: The ballad of 'Cowboy' Joe West

Joe West, like all men who have spent their lives in baseball, believes in the sanctity of the game. There is a right way and a wrong way to do things, and he always will do what he believes is right, even if that means the rest of the world thinks he’s wrong. Sometimes that means telling a rookie he is ugly. And other times that means educating a player on the finer points of introducing oneself, since that’s a real thing in Cowboy Joe’s world. And then there is the matter of maintaining control on field, which isn’t a goal of Joe West’s but an imperative, because the game demands that of an umpire, and he’s nothing if not a humble servant of the game.

“My first responsibility is to the game of baseball,” West said in a recent phone conversation. “That doesn’t mean the commissioner’s office. That means the game. The second responsibility is to your profession. When I get on my pedestal at the union meetings, I tell them to be moral, honest, true and correct. If you do them in that order, nothing you do out there will be wrong.”

West paused and snickered.

“That doesn’t mean you aren’t going to be in the middle of a big brouhaha … ”

Joe West knows a lot of things. He knows the rules of baseball – the minutiae, coded in numbers and letters and sub-numbers, arcane as sports gets – better than anyone. He knows what is a ball, what is a strike and what is an out. He knows that as tough as he has to be as a 64-year-old in his 40th season umpiring in the major leagues, it took the toughest version of him to beat throat cancer. And, yes, he knows him some big brouhahas, having started plenty and finished even more with the power vested in him by his uniform.

“You think a police officer likes putting someone in jail?” West said. “That’s part of it. If he’s a bad guy you have to put him in jail. I agree with (Cardinals broadcaster) Mike Shannon. He said, ‘The umpire’s the last real authority on earth. You can’t appeal his decision. He’s judge, jury and executioner.’ ”

Tuesday night in Colorado, Joe West, indisputable judge, jury and executioner, will umpire his 5,000th game. Only Bill Klem (5,369) and Bruce Froemming (5,163) have worked more. Neither approached West in terms of renown, which, in his earlier years, would have bothered West.

Now, he sees his … hmmm, how best to put this? Popularity? No, because that comes with a positive connotation, and were Ipsos to do a public opinion poll on West, he might find himself in presidential territory. Mockery? No, it’s not that, either, because officials of all stripes wear the ugliest, snidest, meanest slings and arrows of sports fans, almost always unfairly, because the expectations for perfection – and it is what the world expects – simply aren’t realistic.

Notoriety? Yes. That’s it. Joe West – it’s always first name and last, except when appended by the angriest with a faux middle name that starts with the letter F – is notorious in every sense of the word. In the desire to assert himself and remind players the game is bigger than them and he’s more than happy to play steward to that realization, West has birthed a legion of those that hate the idea of him and can’t help but be drawn to him anyway.

“When I first came up, you were taught if a guy yells your name, don’t look over there,” West said. “Invariably, he’ll say you’re an [expletive] or you suck. Now when people yell my name they ask for an autograph. I got called on the carpet a year ago.”

Major League Baseball heard West was signing. This was a no-no. The league fined him. West said he wouldn’t pay. That, he said, is when he heard from Joe Torre, the league’s Chief Baseball Officer, whom West shoved in 1983 during an argument, earning a three-game suspension.

“What is this about?” Torre said.

“If I don’t go over there,” West said, “what do you think they’re going to say, Joe?”

“Well,” Torre said, “they’re going to say you’re an [expletive].”

West reveled in telling this story. He revels in telling all kinds of stories. That’s the thing about him that gets people across baseball. Nothing infuriated Hawk Harrelson, the longtime White Sox broadcaster, more than West being West – puffing out his chest (protected, of course, with his patented West Vest chest protector), projecting the majesty of his being, pointing his right index finger and tsk-tsking players and managers and coaches that dare challenge him, and heave-hoing those who cross the line that West drew in invisible ink all those years ago.

