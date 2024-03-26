Jude Bellingham scores in stoppage time as England and Belgium draw 2-2

LONDON (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to salvage a 2-2 draw for England against Belgium in their friendly match on Tuesday.

Two first-half goals from Youri Tielemans had Belgium in control at Wembley Stadium, but Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham continued his outstanding form to fire an equalizer from close range. It was his 22nd goal of the season for club and country.

Tielemans had struck in the 11th and 36th minutes, while Ivan Toney scored from the penalty spot in the 17th on his first start for his country.

But as the game went deep into stoppage time, England looked set to suffer back-to-back defeats, following Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Brazil.

That was until Bellingham controlled the ball in the box and side-footed past Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels.

Belgium went ahead early on after an error from England keeper Jordan Pickford, whose clearance was intercepted by Amadou Onana.

With Pickford out of his goal, Onana played the ball to Tielemans, who fired low into the corner from outside of the box.

Toney evened the score from the penalty spot after being brought down by Jan Vertonghen — calmly shooting low to left and sending Sels the wrong way.

But Belgium was ahead before the break through Tielemans again.

Again England’s defending came up short, with Lewis Dunk failing to handle Romelu Lukaku on the right. The Belgium striker then curled a cross to the far post with the outside of the boot, which Tielemans met with a diving header.

England created a host of chances without leveling the game until Bellingham struck.

A potential setback for Southgate was an early injury to John Stones, who was substituted after just 10 minutes.

