JUCO forward Addarin Scott commits to Auburn

Auburn basketball’s 2023-24 roster appears to be rounding out as they have landed another talented junior college prospect.

Addarin Scott, a 6-9 forward from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, announced Friday via Twitter that he will be joining Auburn’s roster.

Bruce Pearl and assistant coach Corey Williams acted quickly when it came to recruiting Scott. Scott visited Auburn earlier this week, and Pearl extended an offer to Scott one day later.

“I couldn’t turn that down,” Scott tells Auburn Live’s Jeffrey Lee. “It felt great, especially for (Pearl) to take the time out of his day to call and tell me himself. Even just him to recruit me with me being a JUCO kid. I’m very grateful to him for that.”

Scott adds size to the Tigers’ frontcourt for this season and should mesh well with fellow big men Jaylin Williams, Cheney Johnson, and Johni Broome. Scott tells Lee that Auburn recruited him to rotate between the four and five positions.

Scott says that he is excited to continue developing under Pearl and Williams.

“They understand that I haven’t been playing basketball all that long. I just started playing basketball in the eighth grade, so they are ready to develop my game and take it to the next level,” Scott says.

Scott averaged 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season at Navarro College. He averaged double figures in 15 of 31 games he played last season, with his season-high coming in a 75-54 win over Delgado College on Nov. 22, 2022, when he scored 18 points.

