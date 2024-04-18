JUCO basketball: LaBeaux, Hall earn All-American honors

Apr. 18—OTTUMWA — Indian Hills sophomore teammates Trevion LaBeaux and Davontae Hall were both named to the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball All-American teams. LaBeaux became the 16th Warrior basketball player to earn first-team All-American honors while Hall was an honorable mention selection.

As a program, the Warriors have now earned an NJCAA first-team All-American in each of the last four seasons. Indian Hills has now received multiple All-American nods in each of the last three seasons and five times in the last six years.

LaBeaux emerged in his final season in Ottumwa as a dominant force on both ends of the court. LaBeaux joined exclusive company in Warrior basketball history, making consecutive trips to the NJCAA Division I men's basketball national tournament.

LaBeaux becomes just the third player in school history to earn All-American honors while making back-to-back trips to the Final Four, joining Hall of Famer Pete Mickeal (1996-98) and Shon Coleman (1997-99).

LaBeaux starred on the court for the Warriors during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging career-high marks of 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game after maintaining a double-double for a majority of the season. The forward scored in double-figures 23 times on the year, including a career-high 30 points at Marshalltown Community college on Jan. 17.

LaBeaux finished with his second consecutive season shooting at least 50 percent from the floor while upping his three-point shooting percentage (34.9) and free throw shooting percentage (73.2), both personal bests.

Labeaux corralled 304 rebounds on the year, including 105 on the offensive glass, the most total rebounds by an individual at Indian Hills since 2017-18. LaBeaux becomes just the fourth player in the last 30 years of Indian Hills basketball to produce at least 400 points and 300 rebounds in a single season.

LaBeaux becomes the first player since the 2014-15 season to lead the Warriors in both scoring and rebounding averages in the same season. LaBeaux wrapped up his stellar career at Indian Hills with 661 career points while shooting 51.9 percent from the floor to go along with 449 rebounds in 64 career contests.

LaBeaux, a first-team NJCAA All-Region XI selection and the 2023-24 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year, led the league in both scoring and rebounding on the year. For his efforts, LaBeaux was named the ICCAC Athlete of the Week four times throughout the season. The sophomore finished the season with a team-high 12 double-doubles on the year.

Hall brought his game to another level during the 2023-24 campaign. The guard averaged career-high numbers of 11.7 points, 2.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Hall tallied 22 games in double-figures on the year, including three games with at least 20 points.

Hall ranked second in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) with a 35.0 percent three-point percentage while his 57 three-point shots tied for first. Hall also ranked third in the league with a 78.1 percent free throw percentage, going 82-105 from the charity stripe this year.

Making his second-career trip to the national tournament, Hall helped guide the team to its second consecutive run to the national semifinals. Hall averaged 13.3 points per game in three contests at the national tournament, including 19 points in an opening round win over No. 21 Wallace State Community College. Hall starred in the semifinal loss to top-ranked and eventual national champion Barton Community College (KS), connecting on a career-high five three-point shots in 10 attempts.

Hall electrified the crowd throughout the year and made headlines on Dec. 9 with a three-point shot at the buzzer to knock off College of Southern Idaho at the Hellyer Center. Hall was also on the giving end of a game-winning three-point shot to knock off No. 20 Moberly Area Community College on Nov. 11.

The Indian Hills men's basketball program has now produced at least one NJCAA All-American in 13 consecutive seasons.

LaBeaux and Hall become the first set of Indian Hills teammates to reach two Final Fours at the national tournament while each earning All-American honors. The duo combined to win 58 games, two NJCAA Region 11 titles, and the 2024 NJCAA North Central District Championship.