Joshua Perry: Ryan Day was 'trying not to lose' in Ohio State loss to Michigan

Former Ohio State linebacker Joshua Perry had a few things to get off his chest Monday.

Reflecting on Ohio State's 30-24 loss to rival Michigan and Ann Arbor Saturday, Perry, who did not lose to Michigan from 2012-15, said on Bally Sports' "The Rally" that the Wolverines had something the Buckeyes didn't.

"We had a coach on the Ohio State sideline who was calling the game like he was trying not to lose," Perry said. "And we had a coach on the Michigan sideline — an interim coach, by the way — calling the game as a point-spread favorite at home like he was the underdog."

"I do not want to hear another quarterback...that says it's just another game. It's not. So stop saying it."



Perry then criticized Ohio State coach Ryan Day in multiple special teams situations including the Buckeyes' "52-yard field goal when your kicker has only ever made a 47-yard field goal in game" and a fourth-and-1 punt on the 46-yard line when "your punter is having a terrible day" and is averaging 32 yards per kick.

Perry said Michigan won the game by adjusting to Ohio State's "highlights" such as turning limited success in the run game during the first half into a 20-yard run by quarterback Alex Orji at the start of the second half, or turning a lack of success passing the ball deep against Ohio State into a 34-yard half-back pass from Donovan Edwards.

"And all of the credit to Michigan. I'm not saying any of this to discredit them because they made the adjustments and they took the chances Ohio State wouldn't," Perry said. "But I'm over here looking. Why? How?"

Perry's attention then turned to the players, criticizing their "dancing for TikTok before the games," saying he doesn't want to see it "until you beat Michigan again."

"I've been seeing y'all dancing on the field. I'm sick and tired of it," Perry said. "I know I sound like an old dude. Stop doing that."

Perry also said he was tired of the past two Ohio State quarterbacks' apparent nonchalant attitude toward the Michigan game

"I don't want to hear another quarterback — C.J. Stroud said it and Kyle McCord said it — that say it's just another game," Perry said. "It's not, so stop saying it."

Ohio State has lost three straight games against Michigan for the first time since 1995-97.

