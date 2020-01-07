After growing up homeless, Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs buys his dad a house

The incredible story of Josh Jacobs going from calling a Chevy Suburban his childhood home while growing up with his father to becoming an NFL first-round draft pick has come full circle.

After a highly successful rookie year that has him on the shortlist for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jacobs has purchased his father, Marty, a house.

Blessed just bought my pops a house 🏠🤞🏽💯 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 7, 2020

Jacobs documented the presentation of the gift on social media. Marty could barely hold back the tears.

An unforgettable gesture.@iAM_JoshJacobs thanked his father for his sacrifices growing by buying him a home in Oklahoma.



More: https://t.co/KGdnecQbl4 pic.twitter.com/Jj5B39U6rN — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) January 7, 2020

That is an incredible moment for anyone who is familiar with Jacobs’ story. As told to Yahoo Sports’ Kimberley Martin, Jacobs, Marty and four siblings bounced between couches, motels, temporary apartments and, for a time, their car while growing up in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Jacobs grew up with so little that when he finally had a bed of his own in an Alabama dorm room, he found himself more comfortable sleeping on the floor. He called comfortable sleep on a bed a “surreal feeling.”

Now, Jacobs is giving Marty that same kind of feeling with the new family home in Stillwater, Oklahoma, per the Raiders.

Jacobs signed a four-year, $11.9 million contract with the Raiders after the team took him with the 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He followed that up with a stellar rookie year, posting 1,150 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards and seven touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per rush.

Josh Jacobs should have plenty more coming his way after his 1,000 yard rookie year. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

