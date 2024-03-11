Josh Jacobs agrees to sign with Packers

The Packers are making a splash at running back.

Green Bay has agreed to sign Josh Jacobs, according to a report from NFL Media.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Jacobs, 26, was franchise tagged by Las Vegas a year ago and played the 2023 season on a renegotiated one-year deal. After leading the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage in 2022, Jacobs rushed for 805 yards with six touchdowns in 2023, playing 13 games. Jacobs’ yards per carry went down from 3.9 to 3.5 and his yards per game went from 97.2 to 61.9.

The Raiders were reportedly looking to retain Jacobs, despite letting him hit the open market. But Jacobs has elected to sign elsewhere.

Jacobs was the No. 24 overall pick in 2019 — the Raiders' last year in Oakland. He finished No. 2 in AP offensive rookie of the year voting after rushing for 1,150 yards with seven touchdowns in 13 games his first season.

In 73 games, Jacobs has rushed for 5,545 yards with 46 touchdowns and caught 109 passes for 1,448 yards. He's never registered a receiving touchdown.

The Packers have said they expect to retain Aaron Jones for the final year of his contract in 2024, which should create a strong running back tandem.