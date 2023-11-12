Josh Dobbs trade looks bad for Cardinals, and it could end up looking a lot worse

The Vikings got quarterback Josh Dobbs and a 2024 seventh-round pick for a 2024 sixth-round pick. Already, the Vikings have gotten their sixth-round pick's worth.

It might only get better for the Vikings, who have gone from 1-4 to playoff contender at 5-4. Which will make it look even worse for the Cardinals.

Really, how was the increasingly common six-seven swap the best the Cardinals could do for a quarterback who had started eight games? Dobbs told PFT by phone after last week's game that the Browns also were an option. How could Cleveland have been offering less than what the Vikings ultimately gave up?

Dobbs recently said Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told Dobbs that he wouldn’t be traded. Many interpret that as an indication that Gannon is not a man of his word. The better interpretation could be that someone above Gannon made the call.

The Cardinals organization has not prioritized winning this year. It became apparent during the draft and obvious when they cut receiver DeAndre Hopkins days before they would have enjoyed the flexibility of another $11 million in 2023 cap space. They didn't need it, because they were never going to spend it.

And with wins and losses an afterthought for the Cardinals this year, why not boost next year's assortment of draft picks by a little bit? Even if it meant gaining 58 total yards and scoring no points in Cleveland.

What's that? Kyler Murray is back now, so they don't need Dobbs? Every team needs a capable backup. There's no guarantee Murray will stay healthy for the rest of the season. At some point, they might decide he's shown enough to create a trade market after the season and slip him in bubble wrap for a soft tank to the top of the draft order. If/when that happens, it will be Clayton Tune time, again.

Regardless, Dobbs was worth more than a one-round bump from seven to six. The Cardinals didn't care, because the organization is not prioritizing winning this year.

It sounds a lot fancier than tanking. But it's basically the same thing. And as long as a team doesn't use the "T" word, the NFL won't do anything about it.