Josh Allen to Dawson Knox for wonderful Bills’ touchdown

It is ice-cold in Buffalo on Saturday night. Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense came out white-hot.

Allen was at his best, using size and strength to guide the Bills to an early touchdown.

His ability was never more visible than on the touchdown pass when he managed to keep the play live and threw a touchdown pass that tight end Dawson Knox came down with in the back of the end zone.

The catch wasn’t simple but Knox made it look effortless as he went up and came down with 6 points.

The PAT was good and the AFC East champs led 7-0.

The drive went 70 yards in 9 plays and ate up 5:15