Josh Allen could make a late run at MVP

Last year, Bills quarterback Josh Allen spent much of the season as the favorite to win the NFL MVP award. This year, Allen is more of a long shot, at 20-1 as of Friday.

By Monday, those odds could change.

If the Bills beat the Cowboys on Sunday to move to 8-6, Allen's eleventh-hour case will be strengthened. The Bills lean on him heavily. If he carries them to the AFC East title, which remains very possible, why wouldn't he be the MVP?

It won't be easy. The Cowboys are balanced and dangerous. But the Bills just went to Kansas City and beat the Chiefs. And the Bills need to pick up only one game in the standings over the next three weeks to turn the Week 18 game at Miami into an AFC East championship.

If the Bills steal the division from the Dolphins, why not Josh Allen? He's one of the best players in the league, and it's mainly just him making things happen.

How is that not valuable? How does that not make the most valuable player in Buffalo also the most valuable player in the league?