Josef Newgarden leads Day 1 of rain-shortened Indy 500 test; Kyle Larson second fastest

Picking up where he left off last May at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Josef Newgarden paced the first day of the Indy 500 Open Test.

After starting two hours earlier at 9 a.m. ET because of an inclement weather forecast, an afternoon shower cut short the test shortly after 2 p.m. (four and a half hours early).

Newgarden, who won his first Indy 500 last year in his 12th attempt (tying a track record), turned a 228.811 mph in his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet in a two-hour morning session for veterans on the 2.5-mile oval.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Combined l Rookie Orientation Program

It's possibly a good omen for the two-time IndyCar champion. The Team Penske star also was fastest in the Open Test last year (and in 2022).

“We’re not trying to do it because I had no idea,” Newgarden told IndyCar.com. "I didn’t know it was three years in a row. We want to check off things on our list. Obviously, it’s been right at the front, which is a good sign.”

Kyle Larson, who will attempt to make his Indy 500 debut but was allowed to run with the veterans after passing his Rookie Orientation Program last fall, was second fastest at 226.384 mph.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is driving the No. 17 Dallara-Chevrolet for Arrow McLaren in a joint effort with Hendrick Motorsports that could make Larson the fifth driver to run the Indy 500 and Coke 600 on the same day.

“Getting in some traffic and feeling the turbulent air,” Larson told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch in a Peacock interview. “The first time I got in traffic, I think my tires still had good grip, so I was surprised. It didn’t feel that different in traffic. Then the last time, I was building understeer, and Newgarden got by me and I was super tight behind him.

Indianapolis 500 Open Test - Wednesday_ April 10_ 2024_Large Image Without Watermark_m99795.jpg

What Kyle Larson, Indy 500 drivers said on the first day of testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The NASCAR champion was among the rookies on track as the Brickyard was open for business.

"I’m just trying to learn all that and process all that and learn what I can do in the car to compete. Timing the runs behind me and trying to figure out any bit of racecraft today, which is tough. But I get an idea of things and notes in my head. I feel like I’ve gotten more comfortable with the clutch. So far, so good.”

Six-time series champion Scott Dixon was third fastest (226.346), followed by two-time series champion (and defending Indy 500 pole-sitter) Alex Palou (226.201) and Colton Herta (225.907)

Testing is scheduled to resume from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Peacock will have full coverage.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

When is the Indy 500? That answer and more in this primer on the world’s biggest race

All the pertinent details and information you need for the 108th Indianapolis 500, which will happen May 26.