Jorginho & Vicario in Italy's provisional Euros squad

Jorginho helped Arsenal finish second in the Premier League this season [Getty Images]

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho and Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario have been named in Italy's provisional 30-man squad for Euro 2024.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile and midfielder Marco Verratti, who joined Qatari side Al-Arabi from Paris St-Germain last September, both miss out.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has not called up Verratti since replacing Roberto Mancini in August 2023.

Italy are the defending champions, having beat England in the final of the previous tournament under Mancini, although they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Spalletti has also included Nicolo Fagioli in his initial squad, with the Juventus midfielder only recently returning to action following a seven-month ban for breaching betting rules.

Striker Gianluca Scamacca, who was dropped for Italy's friendlies in March against Venezuela and Ecuador, is also selected after winning the Europa League with Atalanta on Wednesday.

The deadline for final squads, of up to 26 players, to be submitted for the tournament in Germany is midnight on 7 June.

Italy play Turkey and Bosnia-Herzegovina in friendlies before opening their Euro 2024 campaign against Albania on 15 June, in a group that also includes Spain and Croatia.

Italy's provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Ivan Provedel (Lazio), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolo Fagioli (Juventus), Michael Folorunsho (Verona), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Samuele Ricci (Torino)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)