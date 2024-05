[Reuters]

Arsenal's Jorginho has been offered a new contract by Mikel Arteta and the midfielder is expected to sign it at some point in the next few weeks.

The Italy playmaker moved to Emirates Stadium from Chelsea on at the start of February 2023 on an 18-month deal and has played a key part as the Gunners have competed on four fronts this season.

He has made 51 appearances for the Gunners, scoring once and making three assists.