Jorge Masvidal assures he’s making UFC return: ‘I’m definitely coming back’

MIAMI – It looks like Jorge Masvidal is not done with MMA just yet.

The inaugural BMF champion and longtime UFC welterweight contender assures that he’ll make a return to the octagon in the near future, despite now diving into the boxing world.

Masvidal retired from fighting in April 2023 after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. He recently announced his comeback, as he booked a return to combat sport in the form of a boxing match against Nate Diaz, which takes place June 1 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

After Diaz, Masvidal is angling to box other big names, starting he wants three bouts before eventually fighting in MMA once again.

“I wouldn’t mind taking on Logan Paul and rearranging his face,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie following “The Baddest Tour” press conference on Wednesday. “He’s a hell of a fighter in boxing for being an influencer. He did some good things against (Floyd) Mayweather, but I think I can end that dude. I think I can fight Logan, get my hands on Mayweather, (Manny) Paquiao down the road. There are other guys I want to fight.

“And I’m definitely coming back to the UFC and get a W for my city, for my family, my kids and everybody that believes in me. I have to go back to the UFC.”

Masvidal was excited to see his home crowd of Miami cheering for him at the press conference. He believes the crowd got to Diaz, and he promises his people a string of wins to come.

“This was the one city I was looking extra forward to for obvious reasons,” Masvidal said. “I was born and raised here, and we produce a lot of motherf*ckers from here that do a lot of amazing things throughout their career. It’s a huge honor to have the city have my back, and I definitely had to come back to fighting. I couldn’t go out on an L, specially for this city. I have to get several W’s before I can hang it up, and that’s never been more clear in my mind.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie