Jordi Fernandez’s first Nets coaching staff nearly in place: reports

First-year Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez has just about finalized his supporting cast in Brooklyn, according to reports.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on Thursday that Steve Hetzel will serve as Fernandez’s lead assistant while Juwan Howard and Jay Hernandez will round out the front of the bench. The Nets have not officially announced any of these moves.

Hetzel boasts a decade of experience as an NBA assistant, including the past three years on Chauncey Billups’ staff in Portland.

Howard, who was reportedly hired by Fernandez last week, played 19 seasons in the NBA and won two championships as a player with the Miami Heat. He spent six seasons as an assistant in Miami under Erik Spoelstra before becoming the head coach at his alma mater, Michigan, where he led the Wolverines for five seasons before being dismissed in March.

Hernandez, who was hired as an assistant by former head coach Jacque Vaughn last year, will be retained by Fernandez. His focus is player development, and he reportedly has a close relationship with Cam Thomas.

It was also reported that Kevin Ollie, Will Weaver and Ronnie Burrell will not return to Brooklyn next season. Ollie served as interim coach following the All-Star break. It is unclear at this time whether assistant Corey Vinson, who has history with star forward Mikal Bridges, will be retained by Fernandez.

Fernandez is the fourth full-time head coach hired by general manager Sean Marks, following Vaughn, Kenny Atkinson and Steve Nash.