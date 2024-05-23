Jordan Poyer says Josh Allen is NFL’s best QB, but ‘I love Tua, too’

After seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer developed a high opinion of Josh Allen.

“You’ve got the best quarterback in the league,” Poyer told Bills fans at a charity event in Buffalo on Sunday. “I know that might go viral, but it’s OK. I get to see y’all twice a year. I can’t wait. You guys come down to Miami. I get to come back to Orchard Park one more time.”

Just one problem: the Bills are a division rival for Poyer now that he’s a member of the Miami Dolphins. And calling a rival quarterback “the best” in the NFL will inevitably raise eyebrows when it’s Tua Tagovailoa in the same locker room as Poyer now.

“I love Tua. I love Tua,” Poyer said Tuesday at the Dolphins’ OTAs. “That’s one of the big reasons why I’m here. He is who he is. And Josh is – I’ve been his teammate for seven years. I’ve seen so many plays that he has made. You could argue Aaron Rodgers, Tua, Josh whoever you want to argue. At the end of the day that’s my dog. I love Josh, I cannot wait to play him. But I love Tua, too.

“This offense is a high attack scoring offense. My job on the other end is to get Tua the ball back as fast as I can to let Tua score some points.”

Poyer’s first reunion game against the Bills will come early in the 2024 season when the Dolphins host a Thursday night game against Buffalo in Week 2. His return to Orchard Park will happen seven weeks later in a Week 9 game.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire