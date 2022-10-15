Jordan Poole agrees to four-year, $140 million extension with Warriors

After waiting all summer, Jordan Poole finally got his payday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Saturday that the Warriors and Poole have agreed upon a four-year extension worth $140 million. A formal agreement is expected later today.

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension, his agents Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports tell ESPN. Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon. pic.twitter.com/hIP8MaOhzp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2022

Golden State clearly believes in Poole and in his importance to the future of the organization. Tyler Herro, who has been viewed similarly to Poole as an incredible offensive talent off the bench, recently signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Heat.

This comes just a week and a half after the incident between Poole and Draymond Green that is rumored to have roots in Poole’s contract situation (and Green wanting, but not getting, an extension).

Both Draymond and Klay Thompson made their preseason debuts for the Warriors last night, since Draymond stepped away from the team after the incident. Klay showed that his shot is still a work of art, scoring 17 points on five 3-pointers, while Green finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists. Awkwardly enough, Poole, who has had a very strong preseason, shot 1-for-10 in this game. It can’t be proven that the return of Draymond impacted Poole’s performance, but the timing couldn’t have been worse.

During his postgame press conference, Klay was asked about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident that occurred on October 5th. Thompson acknowledged that they’ll need both players to have a chance to repeat as champions, but he believes that “Ring night and time will heal all,” according to a video tweeted by The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Klay Thompson speaking for the first time since the Draymond, Poole situation: “Ring Night and time will heal all wounds.” pic.twitter.com/vrTdS6RY0e — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 15, 2022

The Warriors are still in a great position to attempt to repeat as champions. If the entire team is able to grow from the situation, not just brush it under the rug and move past it, then they’ll be considered a contender from opening night.

