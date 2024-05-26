Jordan Love: Very tough to lose Aaron Jones, but Josh Jacobs has been awesome

The Packers opted to make a significant change to their offensive backfield this offseason.

They signed former Raider Josh Jacobs as a free agent and then released Aaron Jones after the veteran declined to take a pay cut for the 2024 season. Jones missed time with injury last year, but closed out the season with a run of five straight games with more than 100 rushing yards.

That flourish showed that Jones can still perform at a high level and it explains why quarterback Jordan Love will miss him this season, although he was quick to note that he's looking forward to seeing Jacobs in action this fall.

"Yeah, it was very tough," Love said. "Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I've been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can't control. Obviously getting Josh here has been awesome. Excited to see him on the field. He's an awesome player. He's been an awesome teammate so far. It's been good getting to know him, and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

The Packers will get a couple of chances to see Jones as he signed with the Vikings after his release and they'll be hoping that they wound up on the wrong side of that backfield trade.