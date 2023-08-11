Jordan Love hits Romeo Doubs for first Packers TD of 2023 preseason

As was the case in 2022, the first preseason touchdown for the Green Bay Packers arrived via a Jordan Love throw and Romeo Doubs catch. Love hit Doubs on a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:19 left in the first quarter on Friday night against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Doubs worked open from the offense’s right to left against the coverage of Sidney Jones, and Love found him in the left side of the end zone for the touchdown.

The Packers took a 7-0 lead on a 7-play, 43-yard drive. Love extended the drive with a completion to Christian Watson on third down, hit Doubs for 12 yards in the red zone and then finished the march with a nice throw to Doubs again for the score.

Overall, Love is 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His passer rating is 112.9.

Here’s the touchdown pass:

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire