Jordan Addison questionable for Sunday

The Vikings are leaving the door open for wide receiver Jordan Addison to play on Sunday night.

Addison hurt his knee in last weekend's loss to the Lions and returned to practice on Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session. He got in another limited workout on Friday and has been listed as questionable to face the Packers.

With rookie Jaren Hall starting at quarterback and tight end T.J. Hockenson out for the year, Addison would be a valuable piece to have on offense against Green Bay.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder, illness) and linebacker Troy Dye (wrist) are also listed as questionable for Minnesota. Safety Theo Jackson (toe), cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (knee), wide receiver Jalen Nailor (concussion), and defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy (ankle) will not play this weekend.