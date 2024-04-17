Jontay Porter Gets Banned From The NBA For Gambling Violations

Jontay Porter has been banned from the NBA for violating its gambling rules. An investigation surrounding the Toronto Raptors player revealed he had disclosed confidential information to bettors, bet on NBA games while playing in the G League, and limited his participation in at least one game while he was with the Raptors, per ESPN.

The basketball league released a statement that provides details about the 24-year-old athlete’s violations. The investigation reportedly commenced in March after sportsbooks “noticed irregular betting on the over/under on the reserve center’s statistics in two Raptors games.” It was found that Porter used an associate’s online betting account to place at least 13 bets on NBA games — which ranged from $15 to $22,000, totaling $54,094. The statement said the total payout from those bets was $76,059, totaling net winnings of $21,965.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver reiterated the importance of the NBA’s gambling rules, saying, “There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams, and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our game rules are being met with the most severe punishment.” View the statement below.

The NBA has issued a press release to announce a lifetime ban on Jontay Porter for gambling. pic.twitter.com/cYPzzqg8lg — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 17, 2024

“This matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players,” Silver added. “Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”

Reactions from fans started flooding in, with some expressing disappointment, while others joked about the situation. “Place your bets NOW on who will receive the NBA’s next lifetime ban: Draymond Green -250; Patrick Beverley +200; Michael Porter Jr. +500,” one user commented on X.

Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, highlighted one of the most shocking parts of the announcement, writing, “Most damning for Porter and the NBA itself: He bet the Raptors to lose, according to the league’s investigation.”

Most damning for Porter and the NBA itself: He bet the Raptors to lose, according to league’s investigation. https://t.co/6oKyi0Fhty — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 17, 2024

Porter is a basketball center and power forward who balled for Iowa State University and Missouri. He declared for the NBA Draft in 2019 and wound up playing for the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors over the next four years. He has an his older brother, Michael Porter Jr., who is currently with the Denver Nuggets, and two older sisters, Bri and Cierra.

