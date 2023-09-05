Jones reveals he no longer wants to play for Raiders, McDaniels

Jones reveals he no longer wants to play for Raiders, McDaniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Las Vegas Raiders have an unhappy star player before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Veteran linebacker Chandler Jones made several social media posts Tuesday in which he revealed, among other things, that he no longer wants to play for the Raiders if Josh McDaniels is the head coach. His preferred choice for head coach is Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Yahoo! Sports NFL screengrabbed Jones' social media posts before he deleted them.

Chandler Jones went off on his IG story about no longer wanting to play for the Raiders after not being able to get into the team's facility. pic.twitter.com/9Y3b7dIeeN — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 5, 2023

Jones is entering his second season with the Raiders after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Las Vegas in 2022. In 15 games last year he tallied just 4.5 sacks -- his lowest total for a full season since his 2012 rookie campaign with the New England Patriots.

Jones and McDaniels have a history together with the Patriots. They were both in New England from 2012 until the Patriots traded Jones to the Arizona Cardinals in March of 2016. McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator at that time, and he eventually left to join the Raiders after the 2021 season.

Can the relationship between McDaniels and Jones be repaired? We'll see. But it wouldn't be surprising if this story becomes a real distraction for the Raiders, who are currently preparing for their Week 1 road game against division rivals the Denver Broncos.