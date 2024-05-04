Jones earns invite to NBA combine in Chicago

CHICAGO – While Tiger fans are hoping to see David Jones return for a second season at Memphis, Jones’ hopes of playing in the NBA, getting a bit of a boost.

The all-AAC performer and All-American honorable mention is one of 78 players to earn an invite to the NBA Draft combine in Chicago that runs the week after Mother’s Day.

Jones will now have a chance to impress NBA scouts, in person after a dominant junior season that saw him average almost 22 points, 8 rebounds and two assists a game in the blue and gray.

Jones has declared for the draft and has until May 29th to remove his name and return to the U of M.

