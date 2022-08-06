Jonathan Kuminga fights through nerves, fires Giants-Athletics first pitch
Kuminga fights through nerves, fires impressive first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
OAKLAND -- One hour before Jonathan Kuminga threw out the first pitch ahead of Saturday’s game between the Giants and Athletics at the Coliseum, the Warriors second-year forward was fighting off nerves.
But when the spotlight shined brightly Saturday afternoon, Kuminga looked like an ace. He confidently strode up to the mound and fired a first pitch that might have caught the bottom of the strike zone.
.@JonathanKuming6's first pitch was better than @StephenCurry30's
ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/sodKqQ8NF5
— NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) August 6, 2022
Shortly after his big moment on the mound, Kuminga hopped back on Twitter to grade his effort.
Not bad at all ðŸ˜â™ ï¸
— Jonathan Kuminga ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡© (@JonathanKuming6) August 6, 2022
Kuminga had the first-pitch honors just weeks after teammate Steph Curry did the same at the Coliseum. Curry, though, sent his pitch way out of the strike zone, opening himself up to a bit of social-media teasing from former Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, who also recently threw out the first pitch before an A's game.
Juan T isn't going to let Steph forget it ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/rdWUrMMEU8
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 27, 2022
Kuminga won't be hearing any backlash from his effort.
Truly an ace in the making.
