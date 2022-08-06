Jonathan Kuminga fights through nerves, fires Giants-Athletics first pitch

Kuminga fights through nerves, fires impressive first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

OAKLAND -- One hour before Jonathan Kuminga threw out the first pitch ahead of Saturday’s game between the Giants and Athletics at the Coliseum, the Warriors second-year forward was fighting off nerves.

But when the spotlight shined brightly Saturday afternoon, Kuminga looked like an ace. He confidently strode up to the mound and fired a first pitch that might have caught the bottom of the strike zone.

Shortly after his big moment on the mound, Kuminga hopped back on Twitter to grade his effort.

Not bad at all ðŸ˜â™ ï¸ — Jonathan Kuminga ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡© (@JonathanKuming6) August 6, 2022

Kuminga had the first-pitch honors just weeks after teammate Steph Curry did the same at the Coliseum. Curry, though, sent his pitch way out of the strike zone, opening himself up to a bit of social-media teasing from former Warriors teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, who also recently threw out the first pitch before an A's game.

Juan T isn't going to let Steph forget it ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/rdWUrMMEU8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 27, 2022

Kuminga won't be hearing any backlash from his effort.

Truly an ace in the making.

