Jonathan Gannon pleased with rookie QB Clayton Tune’s play in preseason opener

Rookie Clayton Tune was the quarterback to get the most playing time for the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener, an 18-17 victory.

Thus far in the offseason, he is getting a long look to be the Cardinals’ third quarterback on the roster behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy. If Murray is not ready to play at the start of the season, Tune could be the primary backup.

How did he do in his NFL preseason debut?

He completed 13-of-23 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown and interception. The interception probably would not have happened had Rondale Moore not slipped when he was making a cut.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon was pleased with Tune’s play.

A rookie in his first NFL game, he probably wants a couple of throws back just like I want a couple of things back,” Gannon said postgame. “I thought he made some plays with his legs, which is huge in today’s NFL. You see he’s a mobile guy. He placed a few throws in there, but like I said he’ll go back in there and all our guys will go back in there and say, ‘All right, let’s get onto details and how can I get a little bit better?’ But I was pleased with the operation from him.”

He was inaccurate on a few throws. He made mistakes but he also settled in and led scoring drives in the second half.

He will likely get extensive playing time in the final two preseason exhibitions as well.

