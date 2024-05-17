Jon Jones won’t be surprised if Curtis Blaydes beats Tom Aspinall at UFC 304: ‘Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid’

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to take shots at Tom Aspinall.

Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) will run things back with Curtis Blaydes (18-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the UFC 304 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+) main event July 27 in Manchester, England.

Blaydes won their first meeting in July 2022 by TKO after Aspinall blew out his knee just 15 seconds into the fight. Jones sees Blaydes getting his hand raised again.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Curtis won, I’ve seen scenarios like this time and time again. Dude prematurely drinking his own Kool-Aid ends up with a huge piece of humble pie. I mean If Sergei can touch Tom that easy, I’m sure Curtis can too. When Curtis decides to go, he’s a lot faster than people realize, and he hits hard. A few well-timed shots and that strong top game, it could be a long night for old Tommy boy. Either way, I’ll be watching, excited to have some additional footage.”

When asked if he’s showing bias towards Blaydes, Jones had no issues admitting that.

“Sure, if I’m being completely honest, I always root for the Americans.. especially American wrestlers.. at the end of the day no matter who wins, Curtis is no walk in the park either. The only lane I’ve ever known, the fast one. I know no other speed. Can’t remember the last time I wasn’t at the big boy table.”

Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) revealed that his first title defense against Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) will take place Nov. 9 in New York in what is expected to be the UFC’s annual pay-per-view card in Madison Square Garden.

