‘Is Jon Jones that same guy?’: Daniel Cormier says heavyweight champion’s form untested in divisional debut

Daniel Cormier has questions surrounding both Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic ahead of their heavyweight title clash.

Heavyweight champion Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) is expected to make his first title defense against Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) upon his return from injury. Jones was booked to face Miocic in the UFC 295 headliner, but withdrew after tearing his pectoral tendon. He also underwent surgery on his left elbow.

Cormier has doubts on both Jones and Miocic’s form after an inactive past few years. Miocic hasn’t competed since losing his heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou by knockout in March 2021. Jones returned from a three-year long layoff to quickly submit Ciryl Gane to claim the vacant heavyweight title in March 2023.

Although Jones competed a lot more recently than Miocic did, Cormier wonders if we’ve seen enough from “Bones” to gauge how well he’ll do at heavyweight.

“I fought at 41 and I knew how different I was from 39 to 41,” Cormier told MMA Junkie Radio. “Stipe hasn’t fought in four years. I don’t know how you get back in that octagon and fight as effectively as you need to be. One thing though – and we don’t know because Ciryl Gane didn’t test that as much as we thought he would – is Jon Jones that same guy?

“We don’t know that. We don’t know if Jon Jones is the guy that he was back when he was beating all those great fighters. We really didn’t get a sample size of who Jon Jones is as a heavyweight, and can you make a judgment based off that? I don’t know.”

Cormier fought Jones twice and Miocic three times. Both Jones and Miocic hold two wins over Cormier – with Jones’ second knockout victory getting overturned after he tested positive for a turinabol metabolite.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie