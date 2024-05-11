Johnson returns to NETN, signs with ETSU football

(WJHL) – One former Tennessee High School football standout is returning to the Volunteer state to continue his collegiate career.

Bristol’s Steven Johnson announced his intent to join ETSU football via social media on Saturday.

The former Viking was an All-District selection at quarterback in 2021 – his senior season.

He signed with UNC Charlotte out of high school and spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. Johnson redshirted in 2022 and saw action in just one game in 2023, throwing his first collegiate touchdown in the season finale against South Florida.

Johnson will be just a redshirt-sophomore this fall and joins a quarterback room led by Gardner-Webb transfer Jaylen King and St. Francis (PA) transfer Cole Doyle.

