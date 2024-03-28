Will Johni Broome return to Auburn basketball next season? What Bruce Pearl thinks

AUBURN — Will Johni Broome return for a fifth year of college? That's the million-dollar question for Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

Broome, who became the second consensus All-American in program history for the work he did during the 2023-24 campaign, has played two seasons with the Tigers. He must soon decide whether or not he wants to play a third year at Auburn or enter the 2024 NBA Draft and attempt to play professionally.

"Sure. Absolutely," Pearl said Thursday when asked if its realistic for Broome to return. "It’s one of his options."

Unranked by the 247Sports Composite out of high school, Broome began his collegiate career at Morehead State before transferring to Auburn in April 2022.

"I want to let the guys make these decisions when they and their families are comfortable making these decisions," Pearl added. "Obviously, the sooner they make them, the better for both, I think, them and the program moving forward."

