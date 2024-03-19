Auburn basketball star Johni Broome named third team All-American by Associated Press

AUBURN — The accolades continue to rack up for Auburn basketball center Johni Broome.

Broome, who's led the Tigers to an SEC Tournament championship and a No. 4 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament, was named a third team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday. Broome is one more efficient stars in the country, averaging 16.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in 24.8 minutes. He's the only SEC Tournament MVP to average less than 25 minutes per tournament game since at least 2003.

San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee, Arizona's Caleb Love, Creighton’s Baylor Scheierman and Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. join Broome on the third team. Big men on the first and second teams include Purdue's Zach Edey, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski and Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson.

Broome, who transferred to Auburn from Morehead State ahead of the 2022-23 season and helped the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2023, is the third AP All-American of the coach Bruce Pearl era along with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

