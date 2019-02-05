John Wall will be out at least a year after rupturing Achilles at home

Washington Wizards guard John Wall sits on the bench during the first half of a game the day after he reportedly fell at his home. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

John Wall isn’t having an easy time lately. The Washington Wizards guard will miss at least 12 months after having surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon, per a team release.

Wall suffered the rupture when he slipped and fell at his home, per the team. It was diagnosed during a procedure to clear out an infection in the incision from his heel surgery Jan. 8.

The procedure has not yet been scheduled and will be done in Green Bay, Wisconsin, by Dr. Robert Anderson.

Wall initially out 6-8 months

Wall, 28, had left heel surgery days into the new year after consulting with a foot specialist. The surgery was a “debridement and repair of a Haglund’s deformity and a chronic Achilles tendon injury.”

The surgery kept him out an expected six-to-eight months, which would leave a return for the 2019-20 season at least a possibility.

Per the team, he developed an infection in the incision. The Wizards’ Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih diagnosed the rupture during the procedure to clean out the infection. It was determined it was suffered during a fall at home.

Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih says @JohnWall told the team he slipped in his home Jan. 29, three weeks after the initial surgery to remove bone spurs. Douoguih says the Achilles wasn’t completely torn, but “functionally,” it needs repair. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 5, 2019





Wall’s history with injuries

The initial left heel injury was the 10th major injury to force missed time for the five-time All-Star, according to NBC Sports Washington.

Wall has had three knee surgeries with his first dating back to September 2002 when he missed the first 33 games of the season. He’s missed more than 70 games due to knee injuries.

Wall has suffered wrist, hand, shoulder and quad soreness or injuries.

Rehab marks start to max extension

Wall is expected to return to full basketball activities in 12 months, putting him at a return near the 2019-20 All-Star weekend if all goes according to plan.

As already seen, that’s never a guarantee. And Achilles injuries are known to be difficult to return from at all, let alone do so at the skill level held prior.

Wizards announce John Wall has had surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon. Surgery means Wall is likely to miss most, if not all, of next season — his first year of the four-year, $170 max contract extension he signed two summers ago. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 5, 2019





Wall is set to make $37.8 million next season, nearly double his $19.2 million salary this year. It increases to a $46.9 million option in the fourth year.

He averaged 20.7 points and 8.6 assists in 32 games before the injury. The Wizards (22-31) are 10th in the Eastern Conference as of Tuesday’s surgery announcement.

