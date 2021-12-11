John Stockton: I’m proud of Kyrie Irving

“You have a lot of supporters Kyrie,” Stockton told fellow vaccine skeptic podcast hosts Chad Fisher and Tony Farmer. “Not all them of can get to you, and you can’t get to all of them, but there’s every bit a majority out there that’s sitting there pulling for you. They’re just not quite as bold as he is. I’m proud of him as an individual to take that kind of individual risk and be that bold for what you feel is right.”

Source: Stefan Bondy @ New York Daily News

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Timeout, Nets: Kevin Huerter just left James Harden with a side-step 3 to make this a 73-62 game in favor of the Hawks. Atlanta has a bevy of offensive weapons and they’re all firing away tonight. Another night the Nets miss Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris on the floor. – 9:07 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Who says no?

Philly gets: Kristaps Porzingis and CJ McCollum

Dallas gets: Kyrie Irving

Nets get: Danny Green, Jalen Brunson and Jusuf Nurkic

Portland gets: Ben Simmons – 7:36 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Hawks Game:

▪️Brooklyn is tied for 3rd for the BEST defensive rating in the league.

▪️Atlanta is 2nd in the league for the best offensive rating.

▪️Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. – 6:59 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Fellow anti-vax point guard John Stockton throws his support behind Kyrie Irving.

Stockton also explains why he’s adamantly against the vaccine.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:20 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Kicking off NBA trade season with @Bobby Marks: Pacers noise, Sabonis/Turner, Simmons, Kyrie, gettable guys on rebuilding teams, Lakers remedies, much more:

Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 5:16 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

While it’s unclear if Kyrie Irving will play this season, there’s at least this positive news from one league source: “He’s kept himself in playing shape and could probably go 30+ minutes pretty quickly. He’s been getting shots up, running and doing all those things he needs.” – 4:26 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: It’s almost trade season, + @Bobby Marks helps us prep: Indiana’s intentions; interest in their centers; Kyrie + Simmons ; Blazers upheaval; Lakers remedies; targets on rebuilding teams, more:

Apple: apple.co/3EM1Jkz

Spotify: spoti.fi/3EM1Ix1 – 12:22 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

The December edition of the Nets mailbag is live. On Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash, Blake Griffin and more: theathletic.com/3008521/2021/1… – 9:57 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Nets injury report for tomorrow in ATL:

Kessler Edwards (G League – two-way) – OUT

Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT

Day’Ron Sharpe (G League assignment) – OUT

Kyrie Irving – OUT – 5:27 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Let’s try this again: Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards are with Long Island for tomorrow’s game in Atlanta. Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge are back. – 5:03 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Pretty remarkable the Nets are in 1st despite no Kyrie Irving + an inconsistent James Harden.

Shows just how good Kevin Durant has been this year. – 9:10 AM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

“No that’s my game before I got here. I always did stuff like that. Of course you see [Kyrie], you ask him questions, but I always had that. That’s my game really. I been doing that since I was a baby for real.”

#Nets Cam Thomas was asked if he picked up some moves from Kyrie pic.twitter.com/IRzsjIQFdj – 11:09 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Cam Thomas is not and will never be Kyrie Irving, but he hits a lot of the same high degree of difficulty shots, like turnaround fading mid-range jumpers, floaters in traffic and pull-up mid-range shots. – 9:59 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

And for a halftime show, John Wall and Kyrie Irving will go one-on-one.

Maybe not. – 9:17 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs. Rockets Game:

▪️James Harden only averages 23 PPG on an impressive 60% shooting vs the Rockets since leaving.

▪️Houston has put up 119 PPG during their 6-game win streak.

▪️Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris & LaMarcus Aldridge are out. – 7:30 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nets announce they’re resting Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge tonight in Houston. So much for Durant playing 48 minutes like he mused last night. Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving remain out. Day’Ron Sharpe and Kessler Edwards are with Long Island. – 1:38 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Kyrie Irving on IG: pic.twitter.com/RdTZq32meR – 11:29 AM

John Stockton is now dishing assists to Kyrie Irving and anti-vaxxers. While taking aim at “serial felon” vaccine manufacturers and “segregation” mandates, Stockton applauded Irving’s stance against the jab and pled with the Nets point guard to “hang in there.” The comments were part of the Hall of Famer’s interview with the DNP-CD Sports Podcast, which will be released Monday through Hot Pie Media. -via New York Daily News / December 11, 2021

Stockton, 59, the NBA’s all-time assist leader, had previously appeared in a vaccine conspiracy documentary while citing his “significant research” into COVID-19. On the podcast, Stockton said doctors are unknowingly peddling a dangerous vaccine because of fraudulent research pushed by pharmaceutical companies. -via New York Daily News / December 11, 2021

Stockton said he would’ve “trusted the doctors” and taken the vaccine early in his playing career, but would’ve resisted once he became more established and educated. “There’s not a chance I would risk any of that to play,” Stockton said. “My hope would be other guys would join in. And all of us lock arms. And none of us play.” -via New York Daily News / December 11, 2021