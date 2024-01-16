John Schneider: Coaching staff under my umbrella, will have final say on Seahawks personnel

Seahawks General Manager John Schneider met the media on Tuesday for the first time since the team announced Pete Carroll will no longer be their head coach and called his 14-year partnership with Carroll a "great experience," but that he was giving this press conference because the team underachieved in 2023.

Schneider said teams have to avoid becoming "stagnant" and have to look to where the game is going as they move forward. Hiring a new coach will be the next step in that process for the Seahawks and Schneider said that he hopes to begin that process with remote meetings with candidates on Wednesday.

When that process does start, Schneider's role will be different than it was with Carroll. Schneider said he will now have final personnel say regardless of who the Seahawks hire and he will also have an expanded role when it comes to the makeup of the coaching staff.

"Coaching staff didn’t fall under my umbrella, now it will," Schneider said.

Schneider said he thinks the "young core" is appealing to prospective coaches and an idea of what direction the search will be taking should start to come together in the coming days.