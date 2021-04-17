John Hunter Nemechek defeats team owner Kyle Busch yet again to win at Richmond

John Hunter Nemechek held off his team owner, Kyle Busch, by .307 seconds to win Saturday‘s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Nemechek led the final 17 laps around the .75-mile Virginia track to give Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth win in a row — a streak that started with Nemechek beating Busch to the checkered flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The victory marked Nemechek‘s second this season and eighth in his career.

Tyler Ankrum finished third, followed by Chandler Smith and Johnny Sauter in fourth and fifth, respectively. Todd Gilliland, Ben Rhodes, Grant Enfinger, Sam Mayer and Austin Hill completed the top 10 in order.

The entire first 70-lap stage was green, and the first on-track caution came on Lap 85 when Hailie Deegan got into Tate Fogleman and his Chevrolet hit the wall as a result. It was a domino effect after that. There was one other caution during the second stage, then a whopping seven in the final stage — good for 11 overall. The record for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond is 12 cautions.

All of the incidents involved only one or two trucks each time. There weren‘t any large pileups.

Enfinger took the lead on Lap 3 from polesitter Rhodes and held it all the way through Lap 70 to capture the Stage 1 win. Nemechek then pulled out a Stage 2 victory on Lap 140.

Up next, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Kansas Speedway for a May 1 event.

This story will be updated.