John Harbaugh: Derrick Henry speaks to how we want to play and approach the game

The Ravens are trying a twist on the old saying of "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" this season.

Baltimore was able to beat the Titans in some of their matchups with the AFC South team when Derrick Henry was their lead running back, but they also suffered a stinging playoff loss to Tennessee and had a hard time stopping Henry from making plays. When free agency opened, they made sure that wouldn't be a problem at any point in the near future by signing Henry to a contract.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told Steve Wyche of NFL Media that Henry joins Lamar Jackson in being able to "attack every single one" of the running lanes on a field and said their experience facing him made it clear that he is a great fit for what they want to do on offense.

"Well, it’s a big buzz, big guy and a big player," Harbaugh said. "He has a great personality and loves football. We played against him all those years. When you play against a guy, you earn respect for a guy, and we've had our hands full trying to stop him. So, it kind of speaks to us. How we want to play and approach the game, so I'm fired up to have him."

The Ravens have used several different backs alongside Jackson over the years, but none has looked quite like Henry. Harbaugh is eager to see what that change means for the offense.