What John Calipari's first season as Kentucky coach could mean for Arkansas basketball

It's official: John Calipari is the next coach for Arkansas basketball.

The former SEC foe and Kentucky basketball coach replaces Eric Musselman, who departed for a job with USC earlier this offseason. Following a 15-year stint with the Wildcats, Calipari brings NCAA Tournament experience and a championship pedigree to Arkansas. Following four straight 20-win seasons to open the Musselman era, the Razorbacks went 16-17 last season.

Calipari, who wrapped up his 15th season in Lexington, Kentucky and led Kentucky to its eighth national championship during the 2011-12 season, now brings his basketball knowledge to the Razorbacks. Calipari had a 410-123 record, six SEC Tournament championships, six SEC regular season championships, a runner-up finish and four Final Four appearances with Kentucky. He also led UMass and Memphis to the Final Four in 1996 and 2008, making him one of just two coaches to take three programs to the NCAA Tournament semifinals (Rick Pitino; Providence, Kentucky, Louisville).

In his first season with Kentucky, Calipari led the Wildcats to a 35-3 mark and a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2009-10. Here's what that could mean for Arkansas in its first season under Calipari:

Look back at John Calipari's first season at Kentucky

Four days after Memphis was eliminated from the 2009 NCAA Tournament, Calipari was officially announced as the new Kentucky coach on March 30, 2009. He did not take long to make significant recruiting noise with the Wildcats. On May 19, 2009, Kentucky got a commitment from John Wall, the No. 2 overall recruit and No. 2 point guard in the cycle, per 247Sports Composite. Wall specifically pointed out that playing for Calipari was a reason for his commitment.

Along with fellow 5-star recruits DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Bledsoe, and Daniel Orton, the Wildcats also returned Patrick Patterson, Darius Miller, DeAndre Liggins, and Josh Harrellson, all of whom played in the NBA to varying degrees. Kentucky opened the season with 19 straight victories before suffering its first loss to South Carolina on Jan. 26, 2010.

The Wildcats bounced back to win their 44th SEC Regular-Season Championship and then their 26th SEC Tournament Championship. Kentucky earned a 1 seed in the East Region but suffered a loss to 2 seed West Virginia in the Elite Eight, ending Calipari's first season in Lexington with a 35-3 record.

Wall led the team with 16.3 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Cousins added 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds, and Patterson finished with 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds. Another freshman, Bledsoe, averaged 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists. The Wildcats went on to win a national title in Calipari's third season.

What it means for John Calipari's first season at Arkansas

Calipari's immediate success at Kentucky does not mean it will immediately transfer to Arkansas. But it is a good sign for a program just two seasons removed from a 28-win season. The Razorbacks finished just 16-17 last season, missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Eight Arkansas players have already entered the transfer portal, including veterans Khalif Battle, Tramon Mark, and Devo Davi, as well as freshmen Layden Blocker and Baye Fall. Calipari first needs to sort out which of those players he wants to return to the roster. Then, Calipari could attack the transfer portal, where several players, including current Kentucky players, could look to play for the veteran coach.

The Wildcats also held the No. 2 recruiting class, per 247Sports, with six commits inside the top 100. Four players had already signed but could seek a release from their national letters of intent due to a coaching change. Five-star center Jayden Quaintance would be the biggest target for Calipari and other coaches looking to beef up their recruiting class.

Given Calipari's strong track record on the recruiting trail and his success as a coach, there's a good chance the Razorbacks could field one of the better rosters in program history, allowing themselves to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament in 2025.

