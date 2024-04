Apr. 18—Former Linton High School standout Joey Hart, whose strong performances included trips to the Wabash Valley Classic in Terre Haute, announced his next college basketball destination Thursday — Ball State.

Hart posted on X (formerly Twitter) his commitment. He'd played sparingly last season at Kentucky, where John Calipari had coached until leaving for Arkansas earlier this month.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 23 points per game as a Linton senior.