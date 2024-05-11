Joel Klatt on Clemson football heading into the 2024 season, No. 13 in his post-spring Top 25

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have had varying opinions on how good they will be heading into the 2024 season, with Fox Sports’ college football analyst Joel Klatt being the latest to chime in with his post-spring top 25 rankings.

The Tigers have been up and down rankings, but Klatt has them in a higher standing than many we’ve seen so far. Ranking No. 13 in his rankings, Klatt sees the Tigers as a team that should compete in 2024. The only team in the ACC ranked higher is Florida State, which landed a spot ahead at No. 12.

“Cade Klubnik, in year two with Garrett Riley, should take a step forward. The skill positions and the O-line were a total disappointment. Tigers did win their last five games to finish with nine wins, and so they’re coming off a bit of momentum out of last year. The defense is going to be good at Clemson, and that should carry them. They do have a tough opener, they’ve got Georgia in Atlanta. Not great. They’ve got to play Florida State there in Tallahassee. But remember, you win the ACC, you’re going to be in the playoff. So, I think Clemson’s going to have a chance to do that.”

Clemson’s goal is a National Championship, but like Klatt says, to do so, you win the ACC as a start. That’s really where the Tigers need to find success, in the ACC, where they control their own fate.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire