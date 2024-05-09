Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey will be included in decision making for Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. — As the Philadelphia 76ers head into the offseason, one has to wonder what comes next for them after a Round 1 elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks. The Sixers gave a valiant effort when considering the adversity they were facing, but it wasn’t meant to be.

President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a ton of cap space and a lot of other assets at his disposal to help the Sixers take the next step. He also has a star duo in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey who appear as dominant as any combination in the league.

As Morey heads into the offseason to help his star duo, he will certainly consult them to help move the Sixers forward.

“Yeah all as equal, you definitely want Tyrese and Joel to feel good and comfortable about the players you’re adding,” said Morey. “They’re so good they can make any player work well or not work well. So I’ve always had a history of working with our top players and obviously the coaching staff to make sure everyone feels about those acquisitions.”

With that being said, while Embiid and Maxey will be included in these decisions, it isn’t like everybody will be on the same page. Morey understands that and it will come down to how that player can help the Sixers in the future.

“There are some times where, basically either the head coach or the front office or one of your better players— it’s never unanimous,” Morey explained. “There are times when it’s like ‘OK, two of those three feel good about how a player can help.’ Often, you still often do it, and then over time, they either prove that it’s better than you think or worse than you think.”

The point is, it appears that the Sixers are on the same page in terms of having their main pieces in the decision-making process. Obviously, it comes down to Morey and what he believes will help the team, but Embiid, Maxey, and coach Nick Nurse will have a say in any moves as well.

“There have been times when I’ve thought someone wouldn’t work as well and they worked better, there have been times when Joel felt like, ‘OK, I’m not sure about this’, but then got very excited about that player,” Morey finished. “So you just got to have a lot of faith. The good thing is there’s a lot of trust between all the key components where you can take bets on players and feel generally good about how everyone’s viewing it.”

The summer promises to be a very interesting time for the Sixers as everybody moves forward.

