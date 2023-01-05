Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The field of 15 finalists will learn their fate on Feb. 9
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands.
The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November.
The group includes arguably the greatest offensive lineman in football history, one of the past decade's most famous lockdown cornerbacks, Nos. 10, 11 and 17 on the NFL all-time receiving yard list, Nos. 9 and 18 on the sack list and the greatest return man of all time.
Here's the full list:
Darrelle Revis, CB: 2007-2012 New York Jets, 2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014 New England Patriots, 2015-2016 New York Jets, 2017 Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Thomas, OT: 2007-2017 Cleveland Browns
Willie Anderson, OT: 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
Torry Holt, WR: 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
Reggie Wayne, WR: 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
Andre Johnson, WR: 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
Jared Allen, DE: 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
DeMarcus Ware, LB: 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
Dwight Freeney, DE: 2002-2012 Indianapolis Colts, 2013-2014 San Diego Chargers, 2015 Arizona Cardinals, 2016 Atlanta Falcons, 2017 Seattle Seahawks, 2017 Detroit Lions
Albert Lewis, CB: 1983-1993 Kansas City Chiefs, 1994-1998 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders
Ronde Barber, DB: 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin Hester, PR/KR: 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
Zach Thomas, LB: 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
Patrick Willis, LB: 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
Darren Woodson, S: 1992-2004 Dallas Cowboys
Among that group, only Thomas, Revis and Freeney are new entrants. Johnson, Ware and Hester were all first-time finalists last year, but none of them made the cut.
Thomas figures to be the shoo-in of the group, as it's hard to see a man who made 10 straight Pro Bowls with six first-team All-Pro selections and the NFL record for most consecutive snaps played missing out. Revis (seven Pro Bowls, four first-team All-Pros) probably isn't far behind given the cultural cachet of "Revis Island."
The group of inductees will be announced during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9 on NBC, Peacock and NFL Network.