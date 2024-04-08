Joe Rogan confused by people underestimating ‘f*cking dangerous’ Jamahal Hill at UFC 300

Joe Rogan thinks Jamahal Hill doesn’t get enough credit.

Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) challenges light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 300 main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion will look to reclaim the belt he vacated after tearing his achilles. Hill won the title with a beatdown of Pereira’s mentor Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 in January 2023.

“Jamahal Hill is f*cking dangerous,” Rogan said on the most recent episode of “The JRE MMA Show” podcast. “Watch the fight with Glover. He pieced Glover up, and Glover is f*cking good to piece him up like that on the feet. People underestimate (Hill) for some strange reason, and I don’t understand it. I’ve heard people talk about his power. Watch that Johnny Walker fight.

“He hit him in the forehead like he got hit by a sniper. He’s good. He’s f*cking dangerous. Jamahal’s a one-punch knockout striker at light heavyweight for sure. He’s a big, tall dude and he knows movement. He’s f*cking dangerous, man. A lot of people are picking Pereira to run him over, which I think is interesting. I’m not sure about that. I think this is going to be a great fight.”

According to BetMGM, Hill is a +120 underdog, meaning a $100 bet on the former champ would win $120 profit. Pereira is a -145 favorite, meaning a $145 bet on the champion would return $100 profit.

