Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins missed Bengals practice ahead of Week 11

It sounds like the Cincinnati Bengals won’t have running back Joe Mixon for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Washington Football Team.

Mixon missed another practice Thursday, which makes it highly unlikely he’ll be declared ready to go Friday when the final injury report goes out.

The star running back has only appeared in six games this season, most recently the Week 6 loss to Indianapolis. Zac Taylor and the Bengals don’t sound like a team in a rush to get him back on the field as he deals with a nagging foot issue and the offense looks just fine with Giovani Bernard in the backfield.

Elsewhere, breakout rookie wideout Tee Higgins was a sudden absence from the practice field Thursday due to an “illness.” We’ll see if he’s back at it Friday, but one miss shouldn’t mean he won’t start over the weekend.

In other news, Geno Atkins was back and limited, while the big names on the offensive line sound ready to go.

And for what it’s worth, Mixon offered up the following right around the time the team issued the injury report:

List