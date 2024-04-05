Joe Judge joins Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss

Former Giants head coach Joe Judge will be an assistant on the staff of former Raiders head coach Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

Kiffin has hired Judge to work for Ole Miss with the nonspecific title of senior analyst, according to multiple reports.

The 42-year-old Judge spent two years as head coach of the Giants, compiling a record of 10-23. In 2022 and 2023 he was an assistant to Bill Belichick in New England, and Judge took plenty of the blame for the way the Patriots' offense cratered in the last two years. Judge also worked for the Patriots prior to becoming Giants head coach, and he was praised as one of the NFL's top special teams coaches. He has also been an assistant to Nick Saban at Alabama.

Kiffin has been head coach at Ole Miss since 2020 and had his best season last year, going 11-2 and finishing No. 9 in the country. He was previously head coach at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee at the college level, and he went 5-15 in his brief stint as head coach of the Raiders.