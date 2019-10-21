Report: Joe Ingles agrees to one-year, $14 million extension with Jazz

Joe Ingles has become a fan favorite in Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Two days before the Utah Jazz kick off their most anticipated season in recent memory, the team is locking down one of its most beloved players for another year.

The Jazz have agreed with forward Joe Ingles on a one-year, $14 million extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal adds another year to the two years of team control the Jazz already had, keeping him in Utah through the 2021-22 season.

“We are tremendously appreciative of the Jazz for working with us to get this done,” Joe Ingles’ agent Mark Bartelstein tells The Athletic. “Joe really wants to be with the Jazz. He doesn’t want to play anywhere else.” — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) October 21, 2019

Ingles is coming off a career season in which he averaged 12.1 points on 39.1 percent 3-point shooting with 5.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. A 32-year-old Australian who entered the league at 27 after stints in Spain and Israel, Ingles has become a fan favorite in Utah.

Despite those steps forward and the Jazz’s additional financial commitment to him, Ingles might actually find himself coming off the bench this year thanks to the signing of fellow sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $73 million deal.

Ingles figures to be a significant asset even off the bench, and all the more reason to like a Jazz team that many are liking to be a significant contender in the Western Conference this year with the additions of Bogdanovic and point guard Mike Conley.

