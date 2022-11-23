Joe Burrow says Bengals expect wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to play against Titans

During his weekly press conference, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said the team expects star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after missing the last three games with a hip injury.

Chase initially injured his hip against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, but played against the Falcons in Week 7. The second-year wide receiver was never placed on injured reserve, which would have made him miss at least four games including these week's matchup against the Titans.

The Bengals were 2-1 in Chase's absence with victories over the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers and a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

